Chick-fil-A Files Plans to Relocate East Nine Mile Road Location

The Chick-fil-A on East Nine Mile Road is proposing to relocate nearly across the street to a new building.

Chick-fil-A at 1757 East Nine Mile Road has submitted plans to construct a new restaurant on the site of the former Dodge’s at 1710 East Nine Mile Road.

“Chick-fil-A proposes the relocation in order to help improve customer service, customer safety, and overall restaurant operations,” Jason Toole wrote in a letter last week to the Escambia County Development Review Services Department.

The Dodge’s Southern Style convenience store on East Nine Mile Road closed abruptly in early September 2024.

Chick-fil-A plans to demolish the existing convenience store and construct a new 5,249-square-foot restaurant with seating for 62 inside and an additional 14 seats on an outdoor patio. The new location will feature dual drive-thru lanes to increase vehicle stacking capacity, order point and meal delivery canopies, and expanded parking with 67 total spaces, according to an application filed with Escambia County.

The proposal, filed on February 14, is still in the pre-application stage and has not yet been scheduled for a public meeting.

Pictured below: The Dodge’s Southern Style convenience store closed abruptly on September 3, 2024.

NorthEscambia.com graphic and photo, click to enlarge.