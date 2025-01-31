New Community Park Coming Soon To Gonzalez

Thursday, Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry announced that a ribbon cutting will be held soon for the new Jennings-Gonzalez Park.

The small community park in Gonzalez is under construction at the site of the former Escambia Charter School at 319 90 & 9 Ranch Road, just behind Gonzalez Utilities on Old Chemstrand Road. The park is named in honor of the Gonzalez community and the Jennings family from the Gonzalez Baptist Church area.

“We don’t’ have the space for everything you see behind me,” Barry said at the ribbon cutting for the new Paper Park in Cantonment. “But it’s going to be great. It’s going to be a great amenity for those folks that live in that Gonzalez community.

Construction is continuing on the Jennings-Gonzalez Park. An exact opening date has not been announced.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.