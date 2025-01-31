New Community Park Coming Soon To Gonzalez

January 31, 2025

Thursday, Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry announced that a ribbon cutting will be held soon for the new Jennings-Gonzalez Park.

The small community park in Gonzalez is under construction at the site of the former Escambia Charter School at 319 90 & 9 Ranch Road, just behind Gonzalez Utilities on Old Chemstrand Road.  The park is named in honor of the Gonzalez community and the Jennings family from the Gonzalez Baptist Church area.

“We don’t’ have the space for everything you see behind me,” Barry said at the ribbon cutting for the new Paper Park in Cantonment. “But it’s going to be great. It’s going to be a great amenity for those folks that live in that Gonzalez community.

RELATED STORY: New ‘Paper Park’ At Former IP Golf Course Is Now Open

Construction is continuing on the Jennings-Gonzalez Park. An exact opening date has not been announced.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 