MLK Day Parades, Celebrations Planned For Monday

January 19, 2025

Martin Luther King. Jr. parades and a celebrations are planned for Monday in Century, Cantonment and Atmore.

The Pensacola parade has been canceled due to weather.

CENTURY

The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration will be held on Monday, January 20 in Century. The main program begins at 10 a.m. indoors at the Century Community Center on Highway 4 featuring music and food. Parade will follow the program with line up at 12:30 p.m. and the motorcade at 1 p.m. from the community center to the old Carver Middle School. Call Melvin Whatley for more information (850) 530-3160.

CANTONMENT

The 18th annual MLK Parade will roll at 4 p.m. in Cantonment. Line up begins at 3 p.m. at Carver Park, 308 Webb Street. There were about 70 units scheduled to take part. For more information, contact Dr. Mary Floyd at (850) 390-1912.

PENSACOLA

The City of Pensacola has canceled the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade originally scheduled for Monday, January 20 due to cold weather.

ATMORE

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will roll at 10 a.m. on Monday from Houston Avery Park.

Written by William Reynolds 

 