Pensacola Cancels MLK Parade Due Due ‘UnSafe’ Weather

The City of Pensacola has canceled the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade originally scheduled for Monday, January 20 due to weather. The city said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to prioritize the health and safety of parade attendees, participants, and city employees staffing the event.

Current weather forecasts call for temperatures during parade set-up and the event itself to remain in the 20s, with wind chills dropping into the low teens. Expected wind gusts nearing 30 miles per hour will further exacerbate these conditions, creating a high risk of hypothermia, cold-related injuries, and other medical emergencies for anyone exposed to the elements without adequate clothing or shelter. Given these circumstances, city administration determined it would be unsafe to proceed with the event as planned.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves, speaking from Washington, D.C. where he is attending the annual meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors said, “The safety of our community is always our top priority. While we deeply regret having to cancel this important and meaningful event, we cannot ignore the extremely high risks posed by the forecasted weather conditions. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we make this decision in the best interest of public safety.”

The city is working closely with parade organizers to explore the possibility of rescheduling the parade to a later date, should organizers wish to do so. Additional updates regarding any rescheduling plans will be shared as they become available.

File photos.