Cantonment 10,000 Pound Food Distribution Rescheduled

A Cantonment Improvement Committee 10,000 pound food distribution scheduled for this week has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 28 at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street.

The event will start at 3 p.m. Attendees should like up facing north on Webb Street. Must have an identification to receive food.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.