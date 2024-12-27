Softball Team Remembers Teammate Killed In Pace Wreck

Tuesday night, December 17, Sofia Bennett-Tidwell of Molino threw her last pitch ever at a 2030 Show Stoppers practice. That pitch is pictured above.

The following morning, Sofia died in a horrific four-vehicle crash on Quintette Road in Pace.

Yesterday, her teammates placed a cross in your memory along Quintette Road at Tunnel Road.

“Her smile, her drive, her commitment, her athleticism, her heart, her attitude and her effort earned her a roster position on the team and in our hearts forever,” the Showstoppers said in a social media post. “As a teammate, she was second to none! She was the best cheerleader any team could ask for and she was the fiercest competitor. As a player she set the bar for anyone to want to follow.”

Show Stoppers players place the cross, topped by a helmet, Thursday. It’s surrounded by Christmas flowers and stuffed animals. While Sofia joined the team just over two years ago, about 10 of the players have played softball together for years.

Sofia’s teammates and coaches signed the back of the cross with personal messages.

“Flight high sweet girl.” “We will miss you so much sweet girl.” “Best smile ever.” — are just a few of the messages.

“This team is like nothing I’ve ever known as far as how close the players and parents are. We’re truly a family,” Stephani Pryon, a mom from the team told us. “They’re literally all our kids.”

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released a cause of the four-vehicle crash. FHP Traffic Homicide and FHP Commercial Vehicle units are continuing their investigation.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.