Grand Opening Date Set For Escambia County’s First Wawa Store; Four More Planned

Wawa has announced a grant opening date for their first location in Escambia County.

The new WaWa store at Ransley Station on Pine Forest Road just north of I-10w ill open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, December 19 with a ribbon cutting to follow at 8:30 a.m.

“We are excited to end 2024 with marking a significant milestone of opening our first store in Pensacola to fulfill lives of our friends and neighbors,” said Joe Collins, director of store operations for Wawa. “We look forward to bringing our unique brand of fresh food, beverages and convenience to the Panhandle to further our commitment to providing our new friends and neighbors with not only a new level of convenience but a strong, committed community partner.”

Four Wawa stores are currently planned for Escambia County:

1. Nine Mile Road, Beulah

Plans were approved were October 2023 for a 6,119 square feet location at the corner of Beulah Road and Nine Mile Road. Work is currently underway on the 17.36 acre parcel across Nine Mile Road from Publix.

2. Highway 98

A Wawa store was approved by the county in May for 9262 West Highway 98 at Blue Angel Parkway.

3. North Davis Highway

The Escambia County Development Review Committee approved plan in June for another planned WaWas at 8503 North Davis Highway, near Johnson Avenue and HCA West Florida Hospital.

4. Pensacola Boulevard

A WaWa is planned for 6650 Pensacola Boulevard near W Street.

Pictured: The groundbreaking for the new WaWa on Pine Forest Road near I-10 was held in April. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.