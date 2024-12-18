Century, UWF, Brownsville Cut From Early Voting Sites For Congressional Special Primary

The number of early voting sites in Escambia County has been cut from 10 to seven for the special primary election for the Florida 1st Congressional District seat vacated by Matt Gaetz.

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender said Tuesday that there will be no early voting sites at Century, the University of West Florida, or Brownsville for the primary Those early voting sites will return for the special election.

He said Century, UWF and Brownsville had the lowest turnout in March with a combined total of 318 early voters for this year’s presidential preference primary at a cost of $50,000.

Of the 5,875 early votes cast countywide in theMarch 2024 Presidential Preference Primary:

Century – 58 early voters

Brownsville – 93 early voters

UWF – 167 early voters

Voters who used one of the three sites to vote early back in March will receive a letter in the mail soon from the SOE.

The January 28 primary will be open only to Republicans – the complete field includes 10 Republicans, a Democrat, one candidate without party affiliation and four write-in candidates. With one candidate and no challenger, the primary will not be open to Democratic voters.

Early voting will be January 18-25 at the following locations in Escambia County:

Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A, Molino

Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Asbury Place, 750 College Blvd, Pensacola

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola

Main Library, 239 Spring Street, Pensacola

Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

All vote-by-mail requests will expire at the end of the year. Anyone wishing to vote-by-mail must submit a new request.

Pictured: The Century early voting location and the Billy G. Ward Courthouse. NorthEscambia.com, photos, click to enlarge.