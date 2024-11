High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

FLORIDA

REGION 1-6A

Pace 49, Oviedo 21

Nease 42, Tate 14 [Story, photos...]

REGION 1-4A

Escambia 29, Riverside 28

Ed White 26, Pine Forest 13

REGION 1-2A

Walton 28, Pensacola Catholic 24

RURAL

Fort White 23, Jay 2

ALABAMA

4A

Fairfield 23, W.S. Neal 22

3A

T.R. Miller 21, Trinity 7

Pictured: The Tate Aggies fell to Nease Friday night. NorthEscamia.com photos by James Vernacotola, click to enlarge.