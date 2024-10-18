Walnut Hill Pine Forest Road Paving Project Near Completion

A paving project is nearing completion on Pine Forest Road in Walnut Hill.

The $1.3 million District 5 project includes resurfaceingsix miles of Pine Forest Road from Highway 97 to Arthur Brown Road. Final thermoplastic striping and reflective pavement markings will be completed about 14 days after paving.

Pictured: Paving last week on Pine Forest Road near Walnut Hill late last week. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.