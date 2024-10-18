Walnut Hill Pine Forest Road Paving Project Near Completion

October 18, 2024

A paving project is nearing completion on Pine Forest Road in Walnut Hill.

The $1.3 million District 5 project includes resurfaceingsix miles of Pine Forest Road from Highway 97 to Arthur Brown Road.  Final thermoplastic striping and reflective pavement markings will be completed about 14 days after paving.

Pictured: Paving last week on Pine Forest Road near Walnut Hill late last week. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Walnut Hill Pine Forest Road Paving Project Near Completion”

  1. Jason on October 18th, 2024 2:33 am

    Sure would be nice if they could find some asphalt to widen 4500 feet of Pine Forest Road from Detroit Blvd to Hwy 297a. This project needed to be done 10 years ago not 10-years from today.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 