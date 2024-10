Tate Cheerleaders Hold Lil Aggies Fall Clinic

The Tate High School Cheerleaders held their annual Lil Aggies Fall Clinic over the weekend.

The Lil Aggies were able to show off their new skills during a parent’s showcase.

For more photos, click here.

They will cheer during the home football game this Friday night, October 18.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.