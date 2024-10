Tate Baseball Hits A Home Run With Fall Halloween Costume Game (With Gallery)

Tate Aggie Baseball hosted their annual Fall Baseball Halloween Game Wednesday.

The event started with trunk or treat with the players, and an exhibition game with players in full costume.

Chili, hot dogs and more were available.

There were also games and prizes for the kids between innings.

