Tate High Students Take Part In See You At The Pole

Tate High School was among the area schools where students gathered together this week for the See You at the Pole event.

Students gathered as school began to pray in the non-denominational event. See You at the Pole is a national student-initiated, student organized, and student-led event. Students prayed for their school, friends, teachers, government, and the nation.

The national verse this year was “I urge you, first of all, to pray for all people. Ask God to help them; intercede on their behalf, and give thanks for them.” [1 Timothy 2:1 (NLT).]

At Tate High, junior Nick Kontek welcomed everyone and prayed for students all over the world who have little to no religious freedom. Senior Blakely Campbell prayed for the administration and teachers and for God’s blessing and wisdom over those who lead. Sophomore Addie Manning prayed for all Tate students and family. In between each student-led prayer all students were given the opportunity to pray individually. Students and faculty also divided into smaller groups and prayed for one another.

At Tate High School See You at the Pole was sponsored by First Priority.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.