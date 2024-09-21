Girlfriend Of 2023 Escambia County Mugs And Jugs Murder Suspect Sentenced On Plea Deal

September 21, 2024

The girlfriend of suspect in an August 2023 murder at Mugs & Jugs has taken a plea deal in connection with the incident.

Rachel Marie DeRise, now 24, was charged with misdemeanor battery following the incident. Under the plea deal, she was sentenced to 60 days in county jail and 12 months probation.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said DeRise is the girlfriend of  Christian Ketchup who was charged with homicide in the shooting death of 25-year old Tierra Binion.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says Binion and Derise got into an argument before Derise sucker punched Binion, knocking her out.

Investigators said Ketchup then pulled a handgun and shot Binion seven times.

Ketchup remains without bond in the Escambia County Jail charged with murder. He is due back in court next week.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 