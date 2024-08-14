Longtime Atmore Physician Dr. Sheldon Harigel Moving Out Of State

A longtime Atmore physician is announcing today that he is leaving his practice, moving out of state.

Dr. Sheldon Harigel said that he and his wife are moving out of state, leaving ACH Primary Care.

Harigel provided the following to NorthEscambia.com:

My Dear Patients,

I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the trust and confidence you have placed in me to take care of your medical needs the past 13 years. After careful consideration, I have decided to move out of state and, as such, will be leaving ACH Primary Care. With my children all grown and out of the house, it’s time for my wife and I to start a new chapter. This comes with mixed emotions since ACH has been my professional home the past thirteen years. It has been an honor and a pleasure to have practiced with my brother, Shane, and Nurse Practitioner, Brent, for all this time.

It is very important to me as well as ACH Primary Care that you maintain continuous health care. ACH’s electronic medical record system allows your records to be accessed from any ACH location, and ensures that all my notes and all your medical records will be available for your future care. At ACH, it is our standard that we support our partners and take care of each other’s patients. I have complete trust that my colleagues are more than happy to welcome you to their practice and will take excellent care of your health.

Thank you for letting me be part of you and your family’s lives. I have sincerely enjoyed serving you, and I have valued your relationships greatly. I am truly grateful to you for entrusting me with your health and allowing me to be your doctor.

I wish you all a life full of love and health.

Best Regards,

Dr. Sheldon Harigel

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.