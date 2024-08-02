Blue Wahoos Fall On Taylor Swift Ticket Giveaway Night

written by Bill Vilona

Courtney Ray and Lexi Hooks became the happiest, luckiest people Saturday at Blue Wahoos Stadium, winners of the Taylor Swift concert tickets from Saturday’s promotion on “Low E.R.A.s Night.”

That kind of good fortune continued to elude the Blue Wahoos, after losing to the Montgomery Biscuits 5-4 in the fourth setback this week against the team Pensacola has struggled against all season.

The latest loss occurred despite a strong home debut for Blue Wahoos left-hander Robby Snelling, who tied a career-high with nine strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched.

A capacity crowd of 5,038 waited through an hour and 15-minute delay before Saturday’s game began, then sat through a near 3-hour game, before the much-anticipated draw of the two winners for the Taylor Swift tour stop on October 25 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

“We had no clue it was an ERAs, Taylor Swift type game,” said Hooks, explaining they purchased tickets a couple months ago for Saturday’s game without realizing the seats had a special lure. “We had no clue, no idea until we got into the stadium.”

Hours later, they got the gift of a lifetime.

The couple, who recently moved to Pensacola from Montgomery, Alabama – as irony would have it — became stunned winners as Swift music fans to watch the world-renowned pop star perform.

“Total shock,” Ray said. “Shaking. Can’t believe it. We are not winners of things like this ever so to come to a game like and be surprised to win, it is very cool.”

The game itself began in the Blue Wahoos’ favor, just like two others this week. Jacob Berry continued his hot streak with a first-inning double that scored Graham Pauley with the first run.

The Blue Wahoos then took a 2-1 lead off Jared Serna’s homer, who is batting .394 since joining the Blue Wahoos on July 30.

Joe Mack then followed in the fourth inning with a homer, his team-leading 20th of the year, to make it 3-1

But as so often happened this week, the Biscuits quickly answered. They scored two runs in the fifth inning, taking advantage of walks, a single and outfielder error by Shane Sasaki.

They took a 5-3 lead in the sixth when Ricardo Genoves blasted a two-run homer off Blue Wahoos reliever Josh Simpson, who was set to begin this season with the Marlins before an injury setback.

The Blue Wahoos then loaded the bases with one out in the seventh but could only manage one run on Serna’s RBI ground out.

In the eighth, Mack was thrown out at the plate on a sensational throw by Biscuits right fielder Mason Auer on a two-out single from Sasaki.

In the ninth, the Blue Wahoos Paul McIntosh walked with one out, but was stranded there.

It’s been that kind of week, that kind of season-series for the Blue Wahoos (61-50, 23-20 in the second half), who are now 7-16 against the Biscuits (65-48, 25-19), the Tampa Bay Rays affiliate and winners of the Southern League first half South Division.

The series concludes on Sunday, which is highlighted by the appearance of beloved children’s character “Bluey,” which includes a pair of private meet-and-greet sessions before gates open at 3 p.m., then greeting fans at the ballpark after they enter.

GAME NOTABLES

— Also part of Saturday’s game, the second annual First City Bowl high school football game was announced on Oct. 25, featuring Pensacola High as the visiting team against West Florida High. PHS head coach Wade McKinney and West Florida’s Harry Lees participated in a “signing ceremony” before the bottom of the second inning in front of the home team dugout.