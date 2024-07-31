Photos: Oversize Load Travels Down Highway 29

An oversize load traveled south on Highway 29 through North Escambia Wednesday afternoon.

The large commercial load was escorted by the Florida Highway Patrol and several other vehicles, causing a slight traffic backup behind the convoy.

There was no word on where the load was headed.

Pictured: A large commercial load travels south on Highway 29 at Byrneville Road Wednesday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.