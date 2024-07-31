Photos: Oversize Load Travels Down Highway 29

July 31, 2024

An oversize load traveled south on Highway 29 through North Escambia Wednesday afternoon.

The large commercial load was escorted by the Florida Highway Patrol and several other vehicles, causing a slight traffic backup behind the convoy.

There was no word on where the load was headed.

Pictured: A large commercial load travels south on Highway 29 at Byrneville Road Wednesday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

2 Responses to “Photos: Oversize Load Travels Down Highway 29”

  1. SHO-NUFF on July 31st, 2024 8:20 pm

    Huge electrical transformer.
    Got to upgrade the grid to handle charging all the electric cars and trucks we will soon be driving.
    Converting a fossil fuel, natural gas to electricity to power a vehicle with limited range… Makes total sense to me!

  2. boss on July 31st, 2024 8:00 pm

    Probably heading to the power plant. There was a load that came down 10-mile road some time back with about 90 wheels under it.





