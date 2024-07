Blue Wahoos, Lookouts Postponed in Chattanooga

Tuesday’s game between with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at the Chattanooga Lookouts was postponed due to rain at AT&T Field.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 31, with the first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. CT.