Chosen 12u Wins Brewton YMCA All-Star Tournament

The Chosen 12u softball team recently went undefeated to claim the Brewton Area YMCA All-Star Tournament. The victories included an eight inning 9-8 victory in the championship game against Monroeville’s all-stars.

The Chosen 12U softball team is home-based in Century with players from Century, Northwest Escambia and the surrounding area.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.