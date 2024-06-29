Breeze Airways Now Offering Flights From Pensacola To Tampa, Norfolk

June 29, 2024

Pensacola International Airport (PNS) welcomed Breeze Airways Friday, complete with a water cannon salute and gate party.

Breeze Airways now offers nonstop flights to Tampa (TPA) and one stop/no change of plane service to Norfolk (ORF). The two destinations have twice-weekly service on Mondays and Fridays, giving travelers the opportunity to enjoy flights between Pensacola, Norfolk and Tampa. This is the eighth airline to offer flights at PNS.

Flight are from Pensacola to:

  • Tampa, Florida: Monday and Friday.
  • Norfolk, Virginia: One stop/no change of plane “BreezeThru” service, Monday and Friday.

“We are excited to welcome Breeze Airways to Pensacola,” Airport Director Matt Coughlin said. “This expanded service brings additional travel choices to our customers across the area, while being their gateway to the Gulf Coast.”

