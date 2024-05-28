Linda ‘Kaye’ Helton

May 28, 2024

Linda “Kaye” Helton passed peacefully into glory on Sunday, May 26, 2024. A longtime resident of Atmore, AL, Kaye lived life to its fullest, never missing an opportunity to spend time with the family she loved dearly. Ever the vacation planner, Kaye’s greatest joy was making memories with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she absolutely adored. Heaven has received a precious saint whose presence will be immensely missed by
her many family and friends.

Kaye was preceded in death by her mother, Mavis Singleton, and father, Bernard Singleton, both of Atmore, AL, and one son, Brian Helton, also of Atmore, AL. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Chet Helton, of Atmore, AL.
brothers, Chris Singleton (Erin), of Etheridge, TN, and Gary Singleton (Shannon), of Robinsonville, AL. One son, Chad Helton (Suzanne), of McDavid, FL, and a daughter, Ashley Trawick (Brad), of Walnut Hill, FL, along with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren (with another on the way).

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Atmore with her pastor, Dr. Kevin Garrett, officiating.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2024 from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Atmore.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Obituaries 

 