FDLE Arrests Escambia Man On 20 Child Porn Counts

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested 26-year old Steven Thomas Twitty of Escambia County on 20 felony counts for possession of child sexual abuse material, and one felony count each for transmission of child sexual abuse material and possession of over 20 grams of marijuana.

The investigation began in November 2023 after FDLE agents identified an unknown internet user offering to share electronic files depicting the sexual abuse of children. Through the investigative and legal process, Twitty was linked to the file sharing.

Agents served a search warrant on Twitty’s home on February 15, and an onsite forensic analysis of his computer was conducted. Numerous file paths were located that had filenames indicative of child sexual abuse material. FDLE said Twitty admitted that he had possessed the child sexual abuse files that were shared online, which depicted some children as young as 5-years old. Agents also located more than 20 grams of marijuana in his bedroom during the search.

The investigation was conducted by the FDLE Pensacola Cyber Squad.

Twitty was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit.