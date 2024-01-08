Escambia, Santa Rosa Schools Closed Tuesday Due To Severe Weather Threat

Escambia and Santa Rosa county schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday due to potential severe weather.

All extra-curricular activities are canceled for the afternoon and evening of Monday, January 8.

School is Escambia County (Alabama) Schools will be on an e-learning day on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service forecasts severe weather moving through the area on Tuesday during the early to mid-morning hours, with the possibility of high winds, heavy rains, and tornadoes. In an abundance of caution, all schools, district offices, and afterschool activities, including indoor and outdoor athletics, have been canceled for Tuesday, January 9, 2024. All extra-curricular activities are canceled for the afternoon and evening of Monday, January 8, 2024.

“We anticipate normal district operations will resume on Wednesday, January 10,” stated Superintendent Keith Leonard. “Of course, we’ll continue to work closely with local emergency operations officials to determine what is safest for our families and staff.”