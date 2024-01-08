Escambia, Santa Rosa Schools Closed Tuesday Due To Severe Weather Threat

January 8, 2024

Escambia and Santa Rosa county schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday due to potential severe weather.

All extra-curricular activities are canceled for the afternoon and evening of Monday, January 8.

School is Escambia County (Alabama) Schools will be on an e-learning day on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service forecasts severe weather moving through the area on Tuesday during the early to mid-morning hours, with the possibility of high winds, heavy rains, and tornadoes. In an abundance of caution, all schools, district offices, and afterschool activities, including indoor and outdoor athletics, have been canceled for Tuesday, January 9, 2024. All extra-curricular activities are canceled for the afternoon and evening of Monday, January 8, 2024.

“We anticipate normal district operations will resume on Wednesday, January 10,” stated Superintendent Keith Leonard. “Of course, we’ll continue to work closely with local emergency operations officials to determine what is safest for our families and staff.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 