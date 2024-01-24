Escambia Approves RESTORE Funding Spends, Including Cantonment Community Center, O.C. Phillips Bridge

Tuesday, the Escambia County Commission approved Escambia County’s RESTORE Act Draft Multi-Year Implementation Plan Amendment 3, including funding for a Cantonment Community Center and the replacement of a bridge on O.C. Phillips Road near Walnut Hill.

In addition to 2 million for the O.C. Phillips Bridge Replacement and $1.1 million for the construction of a Cantonment Community Center, other projects include: