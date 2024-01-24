Escambia Approves RESTORE Funding Spends, Including Cantonment Community Center, O.C. Phillips Bridge

January 24, 2024

Tuesday, the Escambia County Commission approved Escambia County’s RESTORE Act Draft Multi-Year Implementation Plan Amendment 3, including funding for a Cantonment Community Center and the replacement of a bridge on O.C. Phillips Road near Walnut Hill.

In addition to 2 million for the O.C. Phillips Bridge Replacement and $1.1 million for the construction of a Cantonment Community Center, other projects include:

  • 550,000 for Bayou Grande Watershed Management Plan;
  • $264,843 for Carpenter Creek Headwaters – CCWMP Site 16;
  • $1.1 million for Palafox Complete Street Construction;
  • $2.75 million for Pensacola Beach Bob Sikes Fishing Pier Rehabilitation;
  • $3.6 million for Perdido Key Beach Public Access Property Acquisition and Construction;
  • $550,000 for South Navy Boulevard Improvements.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 