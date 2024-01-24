Escambia Approves RESTORE Funding Spends, Including Cantonment Community Center, O.C. Phillips Bridge
January 24, 2024
Tuesday, the Escambia County Commission approved Escambia County’s RESTORE Act Draft Multi-Year Implementation Plan Amendment 3, including funding for a Cantonment Community Center and the replacement of a bridge on O.C. Phillips Road near Walnut Hill.
In addition to 2 million for the O.C. Phillips Bridge Replacement and $1.1 million for the construction of a Cantonment Community Center, other projects include:
- 550,000 for Bayou Grande Watershed Management Plan;
- $264,843 for Carpenter Creek Headwaters – CCWMP Site 16;
- $1.1 million for Palafox Complete Street Construction;
- $2.75 million for Pensacola Beach Bob Sikes Fishing Pier Rehabilitation;
- $3.6 million for Perdido Key Beach Public Access Property Acquisition and Construction;
- $550,000 for South Navy Boulevard Improvements.
