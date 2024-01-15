Escambia, Alabama, Schools Closed; Escambia, Florida, Open On Tuesday
January 15, 2024
Escambia County School in Alabama will be closed on Tuesday, while Esvambia County Public School in Florida will be open.
FLORIDA
Pensacola, FL – All Escambia County Public Schools and offices in Florida will be open for normal operations on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.
ECPS Superintendent Keith Leonard has announced all district schools and offices will be open and operational on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. After consultation with the Escambia Emergency Operations Center (EOC), and based on current forecast information from the National Weather Service (NWS), District officials have announced normal operations on Tuesday.
It is anticipated that the time frames and intensity associated with an approaching weather system will not significantly impact District operations or transportation, the district said.
ALABAMA
Escambia County Schools in Alabama will be closed on January 16th due to the expected freezing rain.
SANTA ROSA
Santa Rosa County Schools will be open on Tuesday.
Comments
7 Responses to “Escambia, Alabama, Schools Closed; Escambia, Florida, Open On Tuesday”
I’m not sending my children tomorrow,we’re in Santa rosa county
Why should I send my child to school in this weather I have work and can’t drive him but I don’t want him to ride bus because it’s dangerous ridiculous
The freezing rain is supposed to start at 5 a.m. hundreds of buses and cars on the road.
Just because the school is open doesn’t mean you have to send your child to school. It’s up to you to protect your child.
You can call the Superintendents Office and raise a stink too.
Pensacola schools are doing FAST. Testing tomorrow at all costs
It gonna get real cold
Make Florida stay home
I’m not sending my child to school. This is unbelievable. Florida will be getting freezing rain also. It is not safe to send kids to school.