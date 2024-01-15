Escambia, Alabama, Schools Closed; Escambia, Florida, Open On Tuesday

Escambia County School in Alabama will be closed on Tuesday, while Esvambia County Public School in Florida will be open.

FLORIDA

Pensacola, FL – All Escambia County Public Schools and offices in Florida will be open for normal operations on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

ECPS Superintendent Keith Leonard has announced all district schools and offices will be open and operational on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. After consultation with the Escambia Emergency Operations Center (EOC), and based on current forecast information from the National Weather Service (NWS), District officials have announced normal operations on Tuesday.

It is anticipated that the time frames and intensity associated with an approaching weather system will not significantly impact District operations or transportation, the district said.

ALABAMA

Escambia County Schools in Alabama will be closed on January 16th due to the expected freezing rain.

SANTA ROSA

Santa Rosa County Schools will be open on Tuesday.