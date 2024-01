Century Man Is Third Person Charged In Alabama Murder Of Century Resident

A Monroe County (Alabama) grand jury has indicted a Century man for the December 2022 murder of another Century man in Frisco City.

Jayden Constantine Jackson, 21, was the third person charged in the December 15 shooting death of Lavor Chante Johnson.

Devon Jenkins, 20, of Frisco City, and Akeem Paul Anthony Davis, Jr., 24, also of Frisco City, were previously indicted for murder.