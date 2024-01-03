Secret Deal? Update: Century Responds To Records Request On No-Bid Anonymous Contract To Sell Town-Owned Land

This is an update to a story we first brought you on January 3.

The Town of Century says there’s only one written document regarding the mayor’s request to allow him to negotiate an anonymous, no-bid sale of vacant residential land currently owned by the town to a private individual.

“The resident would like to make a no bid offer,” Gomez said, bringing up the item that did not appear in that agenda.

“The reason to put anonymity. It is if the property’s jacked up. It’s just tied up or the boundary lines or not clear. Is he don’t want his name out there,” the mayor said after declining to name the person or the location of the property.

“He don’t want his name out there,” he said again.

NorthEscambia.com submitted a formal public records request for any document in any form regarding the land transaction. Town Clerk Leslie Howington provided one document (below) with the handwritten notes used by Gomez during the council meeting.

In an email, she said it was “the only document responsive to your request”. By doing so, Howington is maintaining that as of last Thursday afternoon, the person’s name, the address of the property or any other information regarding the offer has not appeared in any email or been written down by anyone with the town — those items would be public record under Florida’s Sunshine Law.

“Everything is above board with the attorney involved,” Gomez told the council.

The mayor’s request was approved 4-1 by the council, with Shelisa Abraham voting no.

Florida law allows anonymous negotiations with potential businesses for the purpose of economic development, but there’s no obvious provision to secretly negotiate with individuals for residential property.

NorthEscambia.com file photo and images, click to enlarge.