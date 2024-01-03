Secret Deal? Century Mayor to Negotiate No-Bid Anonymous Contract To Sell Town-Owned Land

Tuesday night, the Century Town Council approved the mayor’s request to allow him to negotiate an anonymous, no-bid sale of vacant residential land currently owned by the town to a private individual.

“The resident would like to make a no bid offer,” Gomez said.

“The reason to put anonymity. It is if the property’s jacked up. It’s just tied up or the boundary lines or not clear. Is he don’t want his name out there,” the mayor said after declining to name the person or the location of the property.

“He don’t want his name out there,” he said again.

Gomez said he would work with the town attorney to draft a sale contract that will come back to the council for final approval. He said the contact, any title searches or subdivisions would take place at no cost to the town but did not identify the individual that would be responsible for the costs.

“Everything is above board with the attorney involved,” Gomez said.

“All that’s got to come back and be approved publicly by the council at a public meeting. You’ll have the name of that person. You’ll have all that information before you. The mayor can’t enter into any agreement without council approval,” interim town manager Howard Brown said.

The mayor’s request was approved 4-1 by the council, with Shelisa Abraham voting no.

Florida law allows anonymous negotiations with potential businesses for the purpose of economic development, but there’s no obvious provision to secretly negotiate with individuals for residential property.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.