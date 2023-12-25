Wrong-Way Driver Killed On I-110 Early Christmas Eve



A wrong way driver was killed early Christmas Eve mornng on I-110 in Pensacola.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an Escambia County man was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on I-110 about 4:10 a.m. His Ford collided head on with Chevrolet SUV that was traveling southbond. The Ford erupted int flames and smoke obscured vision on the roadway. As a result a Toyota sedan. driven by a 41-year old Pensacola woman southbound on I-110 collided with the Chevy SUV .

Trooper said the man in the Ford died from his injuries, while the driver of the Chevy suffered serious injuries. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.