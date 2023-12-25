Wrong-Way Driver Killed On I-110 Early Christmas Eve

December 25, 2023


A wrong way driver was killed early Christmas Eve mornng on I-110 in Pensacola.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an Escambia County man was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on I-110 about 4:10 a.m. His Ford collided head on with Chevrolet SUV that was traveling southbond. The Ford erupted int flames and smoke obscured vision on the roadway. As a result a Toyota sedan. driven by a 41-year old Pensacola woman southbound on I-110 collided with the Chevy SUV .

Trooper said the man in the Ford died from his injuries, while the driver of the Chevy suffered serious injuries. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Comments

One Response to “Wrong-Way Driver Killed On I-110 Early Christmas Eve”

  1. Charlotte Bates on December 25th, 2023 3:16 am

    This is happening too often. Here is a thought. Maybe put down some type of device that would flatten all your tired, if you start up the interstate ramp the wrong way. I know there are signs alerting drivers that it’s the wrong way, but many people do not pay attention to it. Praying for the families and friends of the deceased and praying for the person that is in serious injuries.





