Ice Flyers Sweep The Mayhem Headed Into Short Holiday Break

In front of an enthusiastic crowd of 6,138 fans, the Ice Flyers downed the Mayhem in a 7-3 win at the Pensacola Bay Center Saturday night.

For more photos, click here.

Mitch Atkins got his first Ice Flyers hat-trick after scoring a pair of goals in the 2nd period and then capitalizing on a power play in the 3rd.

Riley Morris made his first appearance back home in front of the Ice Flyers faithful this season. Morris played 11 games for the Ice Flyers last season before being called up to play for the ECHL Tulsa Oilers.

The Ice Flyers return to the Hangar on Tuesday, where they’ll be up against a tough Birmingham team that is finding success and sitting at first place in the league standings.



