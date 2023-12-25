Ice Flyers Sweep The Mayhem Headed Into Short Holiday Break

December 25, 2023

In front of an enthusiastic crowd of 6,138 fans, the Ice Flyers downed the Mayhem in a 7-3 win at the Pensacola Bay Center Saturday night.

For more photos, click here.

Mitch Atkins got his first Ice Flyers hat-trick after scoring a pair of goals in the 2nd period and then capitalizing on a power play in the 3rd.

Riley Morris made his first appearance back home in front of the Ice Flyers faithful this season. Morris played 11 games for the Ice Flyers last season before being called up to play for the ECHL Tulsa Oilers.

The Ice Flyers return to the Hangar on Tuesday, where they’ll be up against a tough Birmingham team that is finding success and sitting at first place in the league standings.


Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 