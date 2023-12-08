Clinic To Assist Participants In Restoring Driving Privileges; Registration Now Open

The First Judicial Circuit will host a Driver License Clinic on Friday, March 15, 2024, to assist individuals whose licenses have been revoked, suspended, or canceled. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building located at 190 Governmental Center in Pensacola.

Registration will begin on December 15, 2023, at 9 a.m., and is open to the first 150 registered participants. To register, go to https://escambiacountydriverlicenseclinic2024.eventbrite.com.

Registered participants should closely monitor the email address provided at registration, as email will be the primary form of communication between participants and the clinic staff. Additional information may also be requested by email. Failure to provide requested information may result in cancelled registration.

Individuals who registered for previous clinics and failed to appear will be automatically placed on the waiting list until all eligible participants have had an opportunity to register. The waiting list does not transfer to future clinics; therefore, participants will be required to re-register in order to participate in the future. Walk-ins will not be able to participate.

Staff from the Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office, Florida Department of Revenue, Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Escambia County Clerk of Court, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Office of the State Attorney, and the Office of the Public Defender, along with judges and court staff, will work together to assist registrants and provide individualized information relevant to each participant’s personal circumstances. The goal of the clinic is to provide “one-stop shopping” for citizens to interact with the appropriate state agencies and/or the court so they can determine how to regain their driving privileges. The clinic will not be able to assist individuals with licenses revoked, suspended, or cancelled due to out-of-state matters. Additionally, the clinic will not waive outstanding financial obligations or address pending criminal charges or charges for which an individual is currently on probation.

Driver licenses may be suspended for a variety of reasons, including failure to pay traffic tickets or child support, accumulation of too many points on one’s driving record, or designation as a habitual traffic offender. Licenses may also be revoked as a consequence of entering a plea to certain crimes, such as driving under the influence or certain drug-related offenses.