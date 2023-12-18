Century Does Not Conduct Employee Background Checks, But They Want To Start

From a parks and recreation employee that may work near children, to a street department worker to a town manager, the Town of Century does not conduct background checks on new hires, NorthEscambia.com has learned.

Last week, when the town council voted to hire Howard Brown and the Local Government Consulting Group of West Palm Beach as a city manager, council members were told that complete background checks are not conducted on job applicants with the town.

“It is odd that there is no policy,” council member Alicia Johnson said.

“You would think in his day and age, that’s something that’s procedural,” council president Dynette Lewis said, “In the hiring hiring process, a background check is something that’s performed.”

“We’re talking about employees across the board, you know, contractors, that we might want to develop a policy to address in the future,” Johnson added.

“You have nothing in place for a background check in hiring? That’s neanderthal. Everyone you go to they are going to do a background check. We are back in the Stone Ages, ” a citizen told the council.

The council agreed that a more concise policy requiring background checks is needed and should soon be developed, perhaps with Brown’s help.

As for Brown, the new city manager, Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. said he thoroughly checked his background and references prior to bringing him to the council for approval.

“I have vetted these candidates, because I don’t want to look like a clown,” Gomez said.