AG, FHP and Local Law Enforcement Leaders Warn About the Dangers of Impaired Driving this Holiday Season

In recognition of National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, Attorney General Ashley Moody today warned Floridians that driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol this holiday season could result in a trip to jail—or the morgue. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Crash Dashboard reports more than 6,200 impaired-driving crashes occurred in 2022—leading to more than 1,100 fatalities.

During the holiday season, fatalities increase dramatically with nearly 160 fatalities in December last year. To prevent deaths, Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze, Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez, Kissimmee Chief of Police Betty Holland, St. Cloud Chief of Police Douglas Goerke and Mothers Against Drunk Driving Central Florida Executive Director Kristi McElroy joined Attorney General Moody in Kissimmee to urge Floridians to drive responsibly this holiday season.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “National Impaired Driving Prevention Month serves as a critical reminder to be responsible on our roadways. Driving under the influence can shatter lives and devastate families. Law enforcement will have extra deputies, officers and troopers monitoring the roadways to help ensure Floridians remain safe throughout this holiday season. So please, drive sober or you will get pulled over.”

Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze said, “Now through January 1st, law enforcement throughout Florida, including your FHP, will participate in the “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The goal is to proactively educate the public on the dangers and consequences of getting behind the wheel while impaired. The holiday season, when people are celebrating with friends and loved ones, increases the risk of impaired driving. With that increase, FHP and our law enforcement partners, will step up enforcement efforts to remove impaired drivers from Florida Roadways so everyone can Arrive Alive.”

Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez said, “We want Osceola County residents to know that our priority is to keep people safe. This is why we urge everyone to plan ahead and never drive impaired. Driving impaired puts your life and the lives of others at risk, and it is illegal in Florida.”

Moody recommends following these tips for safe travels on the roadways this holiday season: