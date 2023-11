Photos: First Annual Cottage Hill Neighborhood Christmas Parade

The First Annual Cottage Hill Neighborhood Christmas Parade was held Saturday afternoon, complete with a visit from Santa.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Proceeds from entry fees were donated to a local family in need in coordination with Jim Allen Elementary School.



Photos by Megan Zornes, Kristi Barbour and others for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.