Escambia Fire Rescue Urges Caution When Frying Turkey

Escambia County Fire Rescue is urging caution if you choose to fry your Thanksgiving turkey.

ECFR recently held their annual turkey burn demonstration, which exploded into flames.

Escambia Fire Rescue encourages residents to use these safety tips when deep-frying a turkey this Thanksgiving:

Use a fryer with thermostat controls. This will ensure the oil does not become overheated.

Thaw your turkey completely. Ice on the bird will cause the oil to splatter.

Don’t overfill the pot with oil. If you do, the oil will overflow when you add the turkey, causing a fire hazard.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the fryer.

Always use the fryer outdoors. Ensure the fryer is at least 10 feet from a structure or other combustible material.

Only use your turkey fryer on sturdy, level surfaces as they can easily tip over.

Consider using an electrical or air fryer.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.