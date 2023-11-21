Embattle Contractor Jesse LaCoste Indicted On Felony Fraud, Racketeering Charges

Embattled contract Jesse Wayne LaCoste of Cantonment has been indicted by a sitting Escambia County Grand Jury on one county of racketeering and two counts of organized fraud.

Both are first degree felonies punishable by a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison for each count.

The indictment was announced Tuesdayday by State Attorney for the 1st Judicial Circuit of Florida Ginger Bowden Madden

The indictment alleges that between June 2018 and August 2022, LaCoste unlawfully conducted LaCoste Construction Group, LLC and LaCoste General Contractors LLC, through a pattern of racketeering activity, involving forgery, perjury, false official statements, theft, and insurance fraud.

The charges resulted from investigation of complaints of homeowners, business owners, subcontractors, and material suppliers, who contracted with LaCoste to provide repairs, renovations, new construction, and building material and services.

According to investigators, LaCoste allegedly defrauded homeowners, their insurance companies, and subcontractors and suppliers of more than $2 million. LaCoste also allegedly forged and falsified applications to obtain his county and state contractor licenses.

Bowden-Madden, whose staff investigated and presented the case to the Grand Jury, said that she is committed to protect the rights of homeowners and business owners and bring those who victimize them to justice.

LaCoste remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $405,000.