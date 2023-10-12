Northview High Announces Homecoming Court
October 12, 2023
Northview High School has named their 2023 homecoming court.
Court members are:
12th Grade
- Chloe Criswell
- Army Findley
- Janiyah Hooks
- Tydeasia McKenzie
- Chloe Morris
11th Grade
- Aliyah Fountain
- Lacey Sapp
- Amiyah Smith
10th Grade
- Aakira Davis
- Noel Pugh
9th Grade
- Mikayla McAnally
- Jaycee Miller
- MaKayla Plato
The homecoming queen will be named during a ceremony that begins at 6 p.m. Friday in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium on the Northview campus.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
