Northview High Announces Homecoming Court

October 12, 2023

Northview High School has named their 2023 homecoming court.

Court members are:

12th Grade

  • Chloe Criswell
  • Army Findley
  • Janiyah Hooks
  • Tydeasia McKenzie
  • Chloe Morris

11th Grade

  • Aliyah Fountain
  • Lacey Sapp
  • Amiyah Smith

10th Grade

  • Aakira Davis
  • Noel Pugh

9th Grade

  • Mikayla McAnally
  • Jaycee Miller
  • MaKayla Plato

The homecoming queen will be named during a ceremony that begins at 6 p.m. Friday in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium on the Northview campus.

