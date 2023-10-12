Northview High Announces Homecoming Court

Northview High School has named their 2023 homecoming court.

Court members are:

12th Grade

Chloe Criswell

Army Findley

Janiyah Hooks

Tydeasia McKenzie

Chloe Morris

11th Grade

Aliyah Fountain

Lacey Sapp

Amiyah Smith

10th Grade

Aakira Davis

Noel Pugh

9th Grade

Mikayla McAnally

Jaycee Miller

MaKayla Plato

The homecoming queen will be named during a ceremony that begins at 6 p.m. Friday in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium on the Northview campus.

