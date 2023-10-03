IT ‘Security Event’ Impacting Circuit Courts For ‘Extended Period’

October 3, 2023

An “information technology security event” has impacted courts in the First Judicial Circuit.

Trial Court Administrator Kasey Watson said the “event will significantly affect court operations across the Circuit, impacting courts in Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton counties, for an extended period”. In addition, email and phone service may be disrupted.

The court system is prioritizing and conducting essential court proceedings but may cancel and reschedule other proceedings and pause related operations for several days. Judges in the four countie will contact litigants and attorneys regarding any hearings scheduled to be held this week.

All court facilities remained open.

The incident is under investigation.

Written by William Reynolds 

 