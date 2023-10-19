Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

Here is tonight’s high school football schedule for the North Escambia area:

Blountstown at Northview

Tate at Gulf Breeze,

Choctaw at Booker T. Washington

Escambia at Pine Forest,

Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Jay

Crestview at Milton

Munroe at Pensacola Catholic

Navarre at Pace

Mobile Christian at Flomaton

South Choctaw Academy at Escambia Academy

Escambia County (Atmore) at Bayside Academy

Satsuma at T.R. Miller

