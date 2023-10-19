Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
October 19, 2023
Here is tonight’s high school football schedule for the North Escambia area:
- Blountstown at Northview
- Tate at Gulf Breeze,
- Choctaw at Booker T. Washington
- Escambia at Pine Forest,
- Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Jay
- Crestview at Milton
- Munroe at Pensacola Catholic
- Navarre at Pace
- Tate at Gulf Breeze
-
-
Mobile Christian at Flomaton
- South Choctaw Academy at Escambia Academy
- Escambia County (Atmore) at Bayside Academy
- Satsuma at T.R. Miller
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
Comments