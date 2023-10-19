Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

October 19, 2023

Here is tonight’s high school football schedule for the North Escambia area:

  • Blountstown at Northview
  • Tate at Gulf Breeze,
  • Choctaw at Booker T. Washington
  • Escambia at Pine Forest,
  • Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Jay
  • Crestview at Milton
  • Munroe at Pensacola Catholic
  • Navarre at Pace
Mobile Christian at Flomaton

  • South Choctaw Academy at Escambia Academy
  • Escambia County (Atmore) at Bayside Academy
  • Satsuma at T.R. Miller

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

