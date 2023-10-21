Blountstown Tops Northview 18-7

October 21, 2023

The Northview Chiefs fell to the Blountstown Tigers 18-7 Friday night at Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium in Bratt.

While it was a loss. Northview head coach Wes Summerford said he was proud of his team’s effort.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

” I thought we had numerous opportunities, gave them some short fields, The defense played a great game tonight,” Summerford said. We had some injuries that got in the way, and I think it sputtered our offense.. I think it sputtered our team at a bad time in the game.

The Chiefs  forr the Chies was a  a 25-yard touchdown run from Devin Kelley for a 7-6 lead with 6:21 to to in the first quarter

“Extremely proud ofof the guys, I felt like they fought hard, it ain’t on the kids, you know, they fought their tails off and played good, played good,” He said, “I thought we played well enough to win. I’m just proud of them and for four quarter they gave me effort, so I”m really proud of hat.

The Northview Chiefs will sit out next week with a bye before traveling to Walton on November 3.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, General, Sports, TOP sports 

 