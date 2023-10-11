Cantonment Woman Charged With Felony Welfare Fraud

October 11, 2023

A Cantonment woman has been charged with felony welfare fraud.

Tammy Anne Wooton, 49, was charged with failure to disclose a change in circumstances or failure to disclose a material fact.

Wooton failed to report change in employment, reported an extra household resident and failed to report a household member’s employment, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said she received benefits totalling $17,214.22 in 12 consecutive months to which she was not entitled.

She was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General 

 