Girlfriend Of Mugs & Jugs Murder Suspect Charged With Battery

August 24, 2023

The girlfriend in the Mugs & Jugs murder has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Rachel Marie DeRise, 23, was charged with misdemeanor battery. She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said DeRise is the girlfriend of 25-year-old Christian Ketchup who was charged with homicide in the shooting death of 25-year old Tierra Binion about 1:00 Wednesday morning.

The incident began with an argument between DeRise and Binion inside the bar, deputies said. They went outside and began to fight.

Ketchup blindside-punched Binion and knocked her out, according to the ECSO, before continuing to beat her as she was out cold. Investigators said Ketchup pulled a handgun and shot Binion seven times.

Ketchup remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 