FHP Ride Along: Drivers Cited For School Zone Violations, Speed In North Escambia

An elementary school teacher will be going before a judge to explain her speed in a Highway 97 school zone.

Her Acura MDX was clocked by laser at 53 mph northbound in Walnut Hill when she passed a flashing school zone sign for Ernest Ward Middle School. At 53 mph in a 20 mph school zone, it’s a mandatory court appearance.

NorthEcambia.com was along for the ride Wednesday afternoon with Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Cupples for traffic enforcement.

In the EWMS school zone, it did not take long to stop violators.

We were parked in a driveway near the Walnut Hill Fire Station, the black and tan FHP Dodge Charger clearly visible to oncoming southbound traffic. The flashing school zone sign almost directly across the highway. The driver of a F150 belonging to an Atmore business was clocked at 40 mph, 20 mph over. If convicted, the driver is facing a $456 ticket.

Another driver, with a child in their Honda Pilot ,was stopped at 23 mph over in the school zone. That’s also a $456 ticket.

Florida takes school zones seriously, Cupples said. When FHP scheduled the NorthEscambia.com ride along, the original plan was to work the school zone and follow a few school buses in light of a photo we published last week that showed a chemical tanker truck passing a school bus that was stopping for students to board on Highway 97. The trooper was so busy writing school zone violations Wednesday afternoon that we missed the bus, literally.

So we set out for a few other locations that our readers have complained about across the area.

We took Highway 99 North to Highway 164. With some portions only about eight-feet wide, Highway 164 has been the site of several crashes attributed to the road width. There were few vehicles on the road that time of the afternoon and no traffic stops.

Cupples ran LIDAR — essentially like radar but using a distance sight and a precise laser beam — on Highway 29 in the general area of Hecker Road in the heart of Century.

A Pontiac GT was ticketed for 50 in a 35 mph one. A Dodge Charger was stopped for 53 mph in a 35 and ticketed for no proof of insurance. A BMW X7 driver was pulled over for 56 mph in the 35 zone.

While southbound on Highway 29 at 35 mph in Century, the driver of a GMC Sierra pickup truck quickly changed lanes dangerously close to the marked FHP unit and sped up to about 45 mph. As we followed directly behind, he reached speeds up to 51 mph the 35 zone before the blue lights came on. The driver was also cited for no proof of insurance; the most recent insurance card he could provide was from 2020.

We also made several passes through a Highway 29 construction zone in Century where four lanes are shifted into two. We also sat stationary and clocked vehicle speeds. Vehicle after vehicle passed with none exceeding the speed limit by more than a couple of mph.

All drivers in this story are innocent until their admission of guilt or conviction.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.