Frightening Photo Shows Chemical Tanker Truck Passing School Bus Picking Up Kids On Highway 97

Photos sent to NorthEscambia.com Wednesday morning show a chemical tanker truck passing a school bus stopped to pick up children on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill.

It happened on Highway 97 near Wiggins Lake Road. A witness said they were stopped behind bus 17-16, and they said the truck had also stopped before passing the witness and the bus.

One photo shows the bus stopped with yellow lights flashing and two children in a driveway walking toward the bus. The 18-wheeler is passing on a double yellow line.

“There is so much wrong with this picture and the actions of this driver,” Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Jason King told us. “Not only are they merely passing on a double solid line, they are passing a school bus with the transition of yellow lights to red lights which means there are students near the bus. And to take matters further, we have a tanker truck which is a whole other level of risk. This is unacceptable…risking the lives of our future leaders for a few extra minutes or for inattentive driving allows for zero excuses.”

The hazmat placard on the tanker is “3264″, indicating that it contains corrosive materials.

King said the FHP will aim to patrol the area, including unmarked patrol vehicles, to observe and hold commercial vehicles and other motorists accountable.

“Risking the lives of our future leaders as well as our bus drivers and others around the area is unacceptable,” he said.

Additional photos clearly show the Maine tag numbers on both the trailer and truck; those were forwarded to the Florida Highway Patrol for follow-up.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.