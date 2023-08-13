Escambia Children’s Trust Holds Town Hall Meeting In Molino

The Escambia County’s Children’s Trust held a series of three town hall meetings last week in Escambia County.

An early Tuesday afternoon meeting at the Molino Community Center was attended by just a couple of people not affiliated with the ECT or one of its partner agencies.

During the Molino meeting, attendees were asked for input on how to make the ECT more effective as they craft a future strategic plan. Additional meetings were held Wednesday evening in Brownsville and Thursday afternoon at the Tryon Library.

In November 2020, 61% of participating voters in Escambia County supported the creation of the Children’s Trust to be funded by an increase in ad valorem taxes of up to a maximum of 0.5 mil. The Children’s Trust will provide early childhood education, safety, developmental, preventative, health, and well-being services, including after school and summer enrichment programs.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.