Woman Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Atmore; Driver Assaulted By Bystanders

August 6, 2023

EDITOR’S NOTE: A senior Alabama State Trooper tells us they made a mistake and provided the media with the wrong name in their initial news release on this fatality.The deceased was not a Cantonment woman.

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle late Saturday night in Atmore, and the driver was severely injured when he was assaulted by bystanders from a bar parking lot.

The Atmore Police Department said Hannah Martin was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 31 just west of Industrial Drive near The Tavern of Atmore. Atmore Police said they arrived to find Martin with severe injuries. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Alabama State Troopers said the vehicle that struck Martin was a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 45-year old Kenneth Elbert Harrison of Silverhill, Alabama.

“Harrison was assaulted by an unknown number of people in the parking lot and was found severely injured. Harrison was transported by helicopter to a trauma center,” according to Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann. An update his condition was not available Sunday.

Alabama troopers are continuing to investigate the crash, and the Atmore Police Department is investigating the assault.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 