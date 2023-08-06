Woman Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Atmore; Driver Assaulted By Bystanders

EDITOR’S NOTE: A senior Alabama State Trooper tells us they made a mistake and provided the media with the wrong name in their initial news release on this fatality.The deceased was not a Cantonment woman.

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle late Saturday night in Atmore, and the driver was severely injured when he was assaulted by bystanders from a bar parking lot.

The Atmore Police Department said Hannah Martin was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 31 just west of Industrial Drive near The Tavern of Atmore. Atmore Police said they arrived to find Martin with severe injuries. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Alabama State Troopers said the vehicle that struck Martin was a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 45-year old Kenneth Elbert Harrison of Silverhill, Alabama.

“Harrison was assaulted by an unknown number of people in the parking lot and was found severely injured. Harrison was transported by helicopter to a trauma center,” according to Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann. An update his condition was not available Sunday.

Alabama troopers are continuing to investigate the crash, and the Atmore Police Department is investigating the assault.

