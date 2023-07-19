Tate Aggies Baseball Head Coach Karl Jernigan Has Resigned

Tate High School head baseball coach Karl Jernigan has resigned.

“Coach Jernigan resigned to spend more time with and focus on his family,” Principal Laura Touchstone told NorthEscambia.com Tuesday night. “Coach Jernigan has been very transparent with me through this process, and I support his decision. Most importantly I support the Tate baseball program and will continue to do so. We are actively searching for a coach to fulfill the position and uphold the legacy of Tate baseball.”

Jernigan was hired as Tate’s head coach during the summer of 2017.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.