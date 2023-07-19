Tate Aggies Baseball Head Coach Karl Jernigan Has Resigned

July 19, 2023

Tate High School head baseball coach Karl Jernigan has resigned.

“Coach Jernigan resigned to spend more time with and focus on his family,” Principal Laura Touchstone told NorthEscambia.com Tuesday night. “Coach Jernigan has been very transparent with me through this process, and I support his decision. Most importantly I support the Tate baseball program and will continue to do so. We are actively searching for a coach to fulfill the position and uphold the legacy of Tate baseball.”

Jernigan was hired as Tate’s head coach during the summer of 2017.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Sports, TOP STORIES, TOP sports 

 