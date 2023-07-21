ECUA Proposing Water, Sewer, Sanitation Rate Increases, Plus New Monthly Recycling Fee

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority is proposing across the board rate increases for water, wastewater and sanitation services, plus a new monthly fee for customers that choose to recycle.

For sanitation, ECUA is proposing a 3.5% rate increase, raising the standard monthly rate for a 90-gallon container from $27.67 to $28.46. A $3 monthly fee for recycling customers is proposed, along with reduction of the cost of an extra garbage can from $4.60 to $2 per month. The $3 recycling fee is projected to generate $1.8 million for the Materials Recycling Facility.

ECUA is proposing a 4% rate increase for water and 6% for wastewater.

The ECUA board will consider the rate increases at their next meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. The board could decide to approve, reject or change any of the rates at that time.

ECUA customers have had optional curbside recycling at no charge since 2009. The current recycling facility (MRF) has been open since 2016.

ECUA Public Information Office Nathalie Bowers previously said residents putting items that can’t be recycled in the ECUA program into the recycling can has been a major problem, leading to the consideration of a recycling fee.