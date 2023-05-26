Northview High Class Of 2023 Graduates (With Complete Graduate List, Gallery)
May 26, 2023
The Northview High School Class of 2023 graduated Thursday afternoon at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Valedictorian of the Class of 2023 is Drake Allen Driskell , and salutatorian is Blake Richard Yoder.
“His greatest gift of all is, He has called us to wake each and every morning for as long as we can remember,” Driskell said after thanking God. “We often take that for granted; none of us are guaranteed tomorrow. None of us even know if we will make it through today. We were given a solid reminder that in the early morning hours of Friday, March 17.”
On that morning, class member Kara Elizabeth Santorelli was killed in a wreck near Molino.
“We continue to mourn for Kara,” he said. “We must not be saddened by the fragility of our lives. We know that today could be our last but that does not mean we should live, like there is no tomorrow.”
“God has entrusted various different callings and gifts among those present here today. But it is our job to do with those talents what He intended us to do,” Driskell added.
The graduation ceremony paused for a moment of silence for Santorelli before diplomas were presented. Her diploma along with a cap, gown and Class of 2023 tassel were in a shadow box placed on a chair with the graduates.
Principal Mike Sherrill said in the Class of 2023, there was one senior with a GPA greater than 5.0 and 26 with a 4.0 GPA or higher. Collectively, the class earned over $1.7 million in scholarships.
Here is the complete graduate list for the Northview High School Class of 2023:
Summa Cum Laude 4.0 and above
- Drake Allen Driskell – Valedictorian
- Blake Richard Yoder – Salutatorian
- Erich Webb Amerson
- Leah Kalyn Anderson
- Terrell Luke Bridges
- Ethan Scott Collier
- William Cross Goslee
- Gaberiel Kohle Harigel
- Cayla Jocelyn Houston
- Meredith Makenzie Johnston
- Shelby Lynn Kent
- Emily Grace Levins
- Sarah Kennedy Long
- Bayllon David Matson
- Elianna Teresa Morales
- David Kaden Odom
- Chase Randal Pugh
- Wyatt Lee Ramsey
- Madison Lee Rowinsky
- Leila Katherine Sanders
- Dustin James Santinelli
- Alana Gayle Shelly
- McKenna Rae Simmons
- Aubrey Michelle Stuckey
- Preston Clay Wilson
- Charles Michael Wood
Magna Cum Laude 3.85 and above
- Logan Taylor Faith
- Caitlyn Sarah Gibson
- Emma Sage Gilmore
- Daniel Liam McGaha
Cum Laude 3.5 and above
- Ryan Steven Andrews
- Riley Marie Blackwell
- Cason Terry Burkett
- Michael Bo Cody
- James Matthew Gruenwald
- Chase Eben Hampton
- Trent Austin Knighten
- Arianna Nicole Littler
- Braeden O’Bryan McGhee
- Megan Taylor McGhee
- Jaidyn Gaia Nordman
- Devin Jeremy Wade Okahashi
- Julia Saige Roberson
- Wesley Sanders
- Vivyan Rebekah Smith
- Kristopher Kole Stewart
- Payton Jean Stoner
Graduating in alphabetical order
- Brendon-Jovahn Toves Barcinas
- John Caleb Beczkowski
- Leah Kaitlyn Berry
- Cody Lockart Beverly
- Brody Lane Black
- Michael Odell Bowen
- Aiden Sean Broadhead
- Na’khya La’shay Brown
- Anastasia Marie Bryan
- David Cordell Bryant
- Greyson Michael Burkette
- Kadence Marie Burklund
- Landon Michael Chavers
- Nathan Ryan Chavers
- Aron Isiah Chavira
- Bailey Joy Danielson
- Kevin Joshua Diamond
- Brittany Ann Fell
- Kailey Lynn Fisher
- Austin James-Monroe Floyd
- Josie Marina Franklin
- Miranda Nicole Frantz
- Donovin James Gamewell
- Payton Trey Gilliam
- Philip Earl Gilman, Jr.
- Lisa Froese Ginter
- Bradley Ryan Hamilton
- Caleb Mason Hassebrock
- Maliki Maulik Haynes
- Kerry John Hicks, Jr.
- Collin Clay Howard
- Johnnie Lynn Howell, Jr.
- Wyatt Lee Jarvis
- Jamarkus Devon Jefferson
- Ashton Anthony Julian-Watts
- Olivia Paige Lassiter
- Sarah Grace Long
- Keeth Cooper Martinez
- Raven Cheyenne McCarthy
- Leah Elizabeth McCoy
- Ruth Nicole Mobley
- Alexis Linda Moya
- Ashley Charlene Nims
- Corey Blaize Parrish
- Kyleigh Adrianna Peebles
- Derek Anthony Peters
- Rustin Kyle Pope
- Matthew Howard Pruitt
- William Grant Ray, Jr.
- Jacob Joseph Glen Reid
- Adian Juel Rodriguez
- David Zane Rolin
- Simeon Sanders
- Tyler Jim Shaw
- Jamiah Danieal Shoemo
- Anthony Dewayne Slate, III
- Paige Elizabeth Smith
- Anna Leigh Spence
- Alyssa Paige Stabler
- John Michael Ward
- Briar Colton Weaver
- T’ahna Ahmir Wesley
- Gage Rowan Wilson
