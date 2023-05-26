Northview High Class Of 2023 Graduates (With Complete Graduate List, Gallery)

The Northview High School Class of 2023 graduated Thursday afternoon at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Valedictorian of the Class of 2023 is Drake Allen Driskell , and salutatorian is Blake Richard Yoder.

“His greatest gift of all is, He has called us to wake each and every morning for as long as we can remember,” Driskell said after thanking God. “We often take that for granted; none of us are guaranteed tomorrow. None of us even know if we will make it through today. We were given a solid reminder that in the early morning hours of Friday, March 17.”

On that morning, class member Kara Elizabeth Santorelli was killed in a wreck near Molino.

“We continue to mourn for Kara,” he said. “We must not be saddened by the fragility of our lives. We know that today could be our last but that does not mean we should live, like there is no tomorrow.”

“God has entrusted various different callings and gifts among those present here today. But it is our job to do with those talents what He intended us to do,” Driskell added.

The graduation ceremony paused for a moment of silence for Santorelli before diplomas were presented. Her diploma along with a cap, gown and Class of 2023 tassel were in a shadow box placed on a chair with the graduates.

Principal Mike Sherrill said in the Class of 2023, there was one senior with a GPA greater than 5.0 and 26 with a 4.0 GPA or higher. Collectively, the class earned over $1.7 million in scholarships.

Here is the complete graduate list for the Northview High School Class of 2023:

Summa Cum Laude 4.0 and above

Drake Allen Driskell – Valedictorian

Blake Richard Yoder – Salutatorian

Erich Webb Amerson

Leah Kalyn Anderson

Terrell Luke Bridges

Ethan Scott Collier

William Cross Goslee

Gaberiel Kohle Harigel

Cayla Jocelyn Houston

Meredith Makenzie Johnston

Shelby Lynn Kent

Emily Grace Levins

Sarah Kennedy Long

Bayllon David Matson

Elianna Teresa Morales

David Kaden Odom

Chase Randal Pugh

Wyatt Lee Ramsey

Madison Lee Rowinsky

Leila Katherine Sanders

Dustin James Santinelli

Alana Gayle Shelly

McKenna Rae Simmons

Aubrey Michelle Stuckey

Preston Clay Wilson

Charles Michael Wood

Magna Cum Laude 3.85 and above

Logan Taylor Faith

Caitlyn Sarah Gibson

Emma Sage Gilmore

Daniel Liam McGaha

Cum Laude 3.5 and above

Ryan Steven Andrews

Riley Marie Blackwell

Cason Terry Burkett

Michael Bo Cody

James Matthew Gruenwald

Chase Eben Hampton

Trent Austin Knighten

Arianna Nicole Littler

Braeden O’Bryan McGhee

Megan Taylor McGhee

Jaidyn Gaia Nordman

Devin Jeremy Wade Okahashi

Julia Saige Roberson

Wesley Sanders

Vivyan Rebekah Smith

Kristopher Kole Stewart

Payton Jean Stoner

Graduating in alphabetical order

Brendon-Jovahn Toves Barcinas

John Caleb Beczkowski

Leah Kaitlyn Berry

Cody Lockart Beverly

Brody Lane Black

Michael Odell Bowen

Aiden Sean Broadhead

Na’khya La’shay Brown

Anastasia Marie Bryan

David Cordell Bryant

Greyson Michael Burkette

Kadence Marie Burklund

Landon Michael Chavers

Nathan Ryan Chavers

Aron Isiah Chavira

Bailey Joy Danielson

Kevin Joshua Diamond

Brittany Ann Fell

Kailey Lynn Fisher

Austin James-Monroe Floyd

Josie Marina Franklin

Miranda Nicole Frantz

Donovin James Gamewell

Payton Trey Gilliam

Philip Earl Gilman, Jr.

Lisa Froese Ginter

Bradley Ryan Hamilton

Caleb Mason Hassebrock

Maliki Maulik Haynes

Kerry John Hicks, Jr.

Collin Clay Howard

Johnnie Lynn Howell, Jr.

Wyatt Lee Jarvis

Jamarkus Devon Jefferson

Ashton Anthony Julian-Watts

Olivia Paige Lassiter

Sarah Grace Long

Keeth Cooper Martinez

Raven Cheyenne McCarthy

Leah Elizabeth McCoy

Ruth Nicole Mobley

Alexis Linda Moya

Ashley Charlene Nims

Corey Blaize Parrish

Kyleigh Adrianna Peebles

Derek Anthony Peters

Rustin Kyle Pope

Matthew Howard Pruitt

William Grant Ray, Jr.

Jacob Joseph Glen Reid

Adian Juel Rodriguez

David Zane Rolin

Simeon Sanders

Tyler Jim Shaw

Jamiah Danieal Shoemo

Anthony Dewayne Slate, III

Paige Elizabeth Smith

Anna Leigh Spence

Alyssa Paige Stabler

John Michael Ward

Briar Colton Weaver

T’ahna Ahmir Wesley

Gage Rowan Wilson

