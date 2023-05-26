Authorities Searching For Missing Century Woman Last Seen In Flomaton

Authorities are searching for a 33-year old Century woman last seen three months ago in Flomaton.

Britton Leigh Baisden left the Flomaton area on March 23 and has not been seen since, according to information just released. Her direction of travel was not known.

The Flomaton Police Department said she lives in Century but was known to frequently travel through Flomaton.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to the Flomaton Police Department at (251) 296-5811 or their local law enforcement agency.